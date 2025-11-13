Chelsea could get a major injury boost before they face Arsenal

Arsenal are set to face Chelsea at the end of November, and the Blues could receive a major boost with the possible return of Cole Palmer. The talented forward has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers since joining from Manchester City, and his absence has been deeply felt.

According to Standard Sport, Palmer is nearing a comeback following a troublesome groin injury that has sidelined him for the past two months. The attacker is now said to be making significant progress in his recovery and is pushing to regain full fitness in time for the London derby. Chelsea remain hopeful that he will be available for selection when they meet Arsenal, a fixture that carries considerable importance for both sides.

Chelsea’s Boost Ahead of the Clash

Palmer’s potential return would be a welcome development for Chelsea, who have endured an inconsistent campaign so far. His creativity, composure and ability to influence games have been vital for the team since his arrival, and his presence could provide the attacking spark the Blues have recently lacked. Chelsea will approach the match eager not only to secure a victory but also to prevent Arsenal from extending the gap between the two clubs in the league table.

A fit and in-form Palmer could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the contest. His versatility in the final third, combined with his understanding of Premier League football, has quickly made him one of Chelsea’s most important players. The club’s medical team is reportedly optimistic about his recovery, though they will continue to monitor his condition closely before making a final decision on his inclusion.

Arsenal’s Injury Concerns and Preparations

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been dealing with their own injury challenges. Following the international break, the Gunners are expected to welcome back several key players. Those not ready in time for the Tottenham fixture could return when Arsenal face Chelsea, strengthening Mikel Arteta’s options for the crucial encounter.

While Arsenal’s form since the start of the season has made them favourites, the Gunners will be determined to approach the game with full focus and preparation. Regardless of who features for either side, the clash promises to be an intense and high-stakes battle between two of England’s biggest clubs.

