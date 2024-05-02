Chelsea depending on Arsenal Women win away at City, to get their WSL title hopes back..

Arsenal Women haven’t beaten Manchester City away from home since 2017, a seven-game winless streak during which City has won six and drawn one. If Arsenal want to be the genuine deal, they must improve their away form versus City and begin picking up three points against one of their biggest opponents.

After the Arsenal men defeated Spurs, it became clear that our Gunners had gone unbeaten this season against the so-called PL big six.

Well, in the WSL, there are the Big Four (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United); if Arsenal can go undefeated against them, that would be fantastic. However, to achieve this goal, it is crucial to win away to Manchester City women on Sunday.

Fortunately, Jonas Eidevall has made it his team’s duty to finally thrash City. In fact, Eidevall is looking forward to that clash, as he revealed, “For next weekend, it doesn’t change anything. It is to say it is really important for us to finish the season strongly, we haven’t won at Manchester City for a long time and I would very much like to change that. We have an obligation to the league and all the teams competing, we know we will have a strong vote in that sense.”

An Arsenal victory over Manchester City would be a major boost to Chelsea’s title hopes – particularly as the Blues lost 3-4 to Matt Beard’s Liverpool last night.. Manchester City women have a chance to win the title if they win their remaining 2 matches, even if Chelsea win their remaining 3 games. The Blues can now only win the league if the Citizens drop points. If the Citizens don’t drop points, Chelsea need to score more to have a better goal difference than them for the league win.

Eidevall knows a win against Manchester City will alter the WSL title race. He said, “Every team needs to do their very best and in the end, the best team is going to win the league and that is fair. Me personally, I couldn’t care less whether Chelsea or Manchester City win it, I don’t have any preferences there. From our perspective we need to do our very best in all games to make sure that the league is as fair as possible.”

It’s unfortunate that a win over City might hand Chelsea women the WSL title, but for our Gunners’ pride, they just need to demolish Manchester City this weekend.

After Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool last night, Arsenal Women are now within 2 points of the Blues in the WSL – had our Gunners managed to lift the 3 points from Everton last weekend, we would be sitting 2nd in the WSL, though Chelsea still have one game in hand..

Our Gunners are firmly out of the the WSL title race but they could yet beat Chelsea to 2nd place this season – first, our Gunners must beat the Citizens on Sunday..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

