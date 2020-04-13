Chelsea determined to beat Arsenal to top Serie A forward

Chelsea is serious about beating Arsenal to the free signing of Dries Mertens and the Blues are planning another approach for the Belgian.

The Blues made their first approach for him in the last transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to sign a striker that can take some of the goal-scoring burden off Tammy Abraham.

However, they failed to land him and he remained at the Sao Paolo to run down his contract with Napoli.

Arsenal was another team who wanted Mertens in the last transfer window but they never got their man and they focused on defensive reinforcements instead.

With the transfer window set to be reopened after the coronavirus pandemic, teams have been plotting for ways to strengthen their team.

Reports from Italy via Gazetta.it claims that Chelsea have made their summer plans and that includes returning for the Belgian forward.

Mertens is one of Europe’s most reliable goal scorers and he has continued to perform in the Italian league and the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta is dealing with uncertainty around the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and he would be delighted if he can get Mertens into his team before any of the above name stars leave the Emirates.