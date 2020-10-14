Chelsea doing their best to stop Arsenal’s target from leaving

Area Napoli is reporting that Jorginho is closing in on a new Chelsea contract in a bid to stop him from joining suitors like Arsenal.

The Brazil-born Italy international was linked with a move to Arsenal this summer as the Gunners struggled to sign a new midfielder.

They had wanted Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar at the start of the transfer window, but as they found difficulties in trying to land either player, they turned to Jorginho.

The Gunners would eventually land Partey, but Jorginho remains of interest to them.

Mikel Arteta was a part of the Manchester City coaching staff when the Citizens were beaten by the Blues to the signature of the former Napoli man in 2018.

While that transfer apparently spoilt relations between Manchester City and Napoli (MEN), Arteta still looked to sign him if the chance arose.

Chelsea knows that he is being courted by several teams and the Blues have moved to secure his future.

The report claims that the first contact has already been made with regards to getting him on a new contract and Chelsea hope to reach an agreement soon.

He will be hoping for a significant upgrade on his £110,000 per week current deal.