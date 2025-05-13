Chelsea edge Arsenal & Liverpool in battle to sign young Spanish defender

A heated transfer race is unfolding across Europe for Bournemouth’s rising star Dean Huijsen, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 20-year-old defender has captured the attention of some of the continent’s biggest clubs following a string of impressive performances in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has made 34 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions this season.

His physical presence, composure on the ball, and ability to read the game have marked him as one of the most promising young defenders in European football.

Dean Huijsen is a hot commodity

Real Madrid continue to maintain strong interest in Bournemouth’s rising defensive talent Huijsen.

The Spanish giants are reportedly exploring the possibility of including loan players as part of a potential deal to offset Bournemouth’s valuation.

In addition to Real Madrid, Premier League giants Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are also actively pursuing the young defender.

Among these suitors, Chelsea are currently considering triggering Huijsen’s £50 million release clause, signaling their intent to secure the talented centre-back.

Despite the fierce competition, Chelsea are believed to be leading the race, having already initiated discussions with the player’s representatives.

Arsenal’s interest in Huijsen

However, Liverpool and Arsenal are not far behind in their pursuit. Both clubs view Huijsen as a long-term investment capable of strengthening their defensive lines.

The young defender reportedly impressed Arsenal scouts with his performance against the Gunners during Bournemouth’s 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The battle for Huijsen’s signature is likely to intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.

