Chelsea emerge as favourites to beat Arsenal to midfielder’s signature

Chelsea are claimed to be leading the race to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in 2023, despite links over a move to Arsenal.

The midfielder done himself proud in playing a key role in helping Argentina to win their first World Cup in 36 years, and their third title ever. Amongst fellow midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is also now being strongly looked at for a move to a bigger club, the pair are likely to reap the benefits of a thoroughly impressive tournament.

While we have been linked, the rumours seem quite quiet in regards to a potential move to the Emirates, but with him supposedly expected to stay put until the summer, that could be why there isn’t anything loud.

While TYCSports does believe there is interest on our part, they move to claim that it is rivals Chelsea who are leading the way for his signature however, although that could simply be due to their recent acquisitions of Marc Cucurella and Graham Potter from the same club.

As much as I think Mac Allister is deserving of a move to a bigger club, I’m not sure he is exactly what we need. For his sake I hope he doesn’t move to Chelsea and become just another squad player, which looks a likely potential move for him at present.

Patrick

