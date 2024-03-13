Chelsea encounters problems in their bid to beat Arsenal to signing defender

Chelsea and Arsenal are both competing for the signature of Ousmane Diomande ahead of the summer transfer window. The Sporting Club centre-back is regarded as one of the finest young players in his position in Europe, attracting interest from several clubs.

Arsenal has been tracking Diomande since his teens, viewing him as a talent that could enhance their squad from the end of this term. The Gunners are gearing up for a significant summer and could potentially be crowned champions of England.

However, Chelsea, known for their substantial spending in recent transfer windows, has also entered the race. Despite defeating Arsenal to sign a player previously, the Blues now face a reported spending problem. In order to make more signings, Chelsea needs to generate funds through player sales, which could impact their pursuit of Diomande, according to a report on Football Insider.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is a fine centre-back, and at just 20, he is already one of the best around the continent.

At the end of the season, he will have a lot of suitors, but if we win the Premier League or the Champions League, he should want to join us.

