Chelsea ‘enter talks’ after joining race to sign defensive Arsenal target

Chelsea are the latest side to enter into talks with Malang Sarr, five weeks after Goal Arsenal are believed to have held talks of their own.

Sarr has been a free agent since July when his Nice contract came to an end, having failed to agree terms over an extension, despite coming through the ranks at the Allianz Riviera and playing a key role over the past two seasons.

It remains to be seen what the issues were over the contract, but he has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are said to have entered into talks with the 21 year-old, whilst a contract offer was never stated, but Chelsea are the latest side to move to try and convince him to sign.

Chelsea in talks to sign France U21 centre back Malang Sarr. He’s a free agent after his Nice contract ran out this summer. If Chelsea sign him they will send him out on loan. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 22, 2020

Claims that Sarr would find himself out on loan should he sign for the Blues could well hamper their bid, as I struggle to believe that he has gone through the hassle of turning down so many offers to find himself amongst the overgrown list of extras that are sent out on loan every season by the Blues.

Saying that, it could well be that clubs have decided against offering him a contract after sitting down with the the young defender, with a number of clubs believed to have talked to him this summer.

Could Sarr still be a free agent because of issues with his agent or his demands, or could he still be mulling over a number of offers and he is yet to decide on the right move?

Patrick