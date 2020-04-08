Chelsea enter the race for Arsenal target and soon-to-be free agent

Chelsea is reportedly one of six other teams looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Layvin Kurzawa.

The Frenchman is a free agent in the summer and he won’t be signing a new deal at PSG.

He looks set to walk away from the Parc des Princes for free after falling behind Juan Bernat in the pecking order.

Arsenal was reportedly the first team to make their interest known in the player as they offered him a deal to join them at the end of this season.

However, a report from Spain via Sport is claiming that the Gunners are not the only team looking to sign him when his current deal expires with six other teams pursuing him.

The same report claims that Chelsea, Inter Milan, Napoli, Roma, Barcelona and Juventus are also keen to sign him and all of them have readied offers.

Chelsea is the latest side to join the race and the Blues seem to be preparing for the departure of Emerson Palmieri as teams in Italy look to bring him back.

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney in the summer to provide cover for Sead Kolasinac but both players have been dogged by injuries this season and the Gunners could be set to replace one of them with Kurzawa.

Arsenal also has Bukayo Saka as an alternative for that position but that is not the Englishman’s natural position.