Chelsea enters the race for Arsenal’s La Liga target – money could be the issue

Chelsea has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Pau Torres, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for Villarreal for some time now and he has emerged as a top target for European teams.

Mail Sport claims that Chelsea has become the latest team to join the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to chase his signature.

The Blues have been spending heavily ahead of next season as they want to compete for the Premier League.

They have already signed the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. However, Frank Lampard still wants to strengthen his defence.

Arsenal has a need to get better at the back and although Mikel Arteta landed two defenders in the last transfer window, the Gunners are still expected to strengthen their backline again ahead of next season.

Torres still has three years left on his contract at Villarreal and the report claims that he would be available for £45m, which is his release clause.

At 23, he is in the perfect age bracket for Arteta’s rebuilding because the manager can develop his defence around him.

It is unclear if Arsenal would be able to spend that much on him, but the Gunners can reach an agreement to stagger the payment if they are serious about signing him.