Chelsea eye summer swoop for Arsenal star after latest development

Chelsea is reportedly eyeing a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer if they fail to land Timo Werner.

The Blues are battling with Liverpool and Manchester United for Werner, but the Blues know that they might not win the race and they have alternative plans.

The Telegraph is claiming that Chelsea wants to sign Aubameyang in the summer if they fail in the pursuit of their number one target.

Aubameyang is getting closer to the last year of his current Arsenal contract and it is very much a possibility that he might not sign a new deal.

A new report making the rounds claims that Arsenal would look to get upwards of £20 million from his sale in the summer.

This figure won’t be too much for Chelsea to pay and if it is true that the former Borussia Dortmund man is desperate to play in the Champions League, Chelsea might offer that for him.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he joined the Gunners, he won the last Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season at Arsenal and he has already scored 17 league goals in this campaign, which is just two goals shy of the current top scorer, Jamie Vardy.