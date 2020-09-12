“Chelsea fans crying as we speak” Arsenal fans give their verdict on Willian debut

It is safe to say that there were some Arsenal fans that were not too enamoured by the signing of Willian with a few calling him a Chelsea reject and questioning whether Arsenal was becoming a retirement home for Chelsea players.
Well, if today’s performance against Fulham is anything to go by his detractors are definitely in the minority.
The Brazilian had a brilliant debut which included three assists and he was a thorn in the side of Fulham all afternoon long. In fact, he must be a big candidate for Man of the match.
Arsenal fans took to Twitter even before he was substituted to hail his performance and below are just a taste of what the faithful have been saying about the 32-year-old who joined us on a free transfer.
Man of the match
— Steffan Jones 🏴 (@Steffan93033686) September 12, 2020
WHAT A DEBUT
— b²³ (@arsenalistrator) September 12, 2020
Fair play Arsenal, this is looking to be a great signing tbf
— Nick (@CFCNick3) September 12, 2020
Chelsea fans crying as we speak 😭 pic.twitter.com/29HOvj2gsb
— Waldo (@WaldoWenger) September 12, 2020
10/10
— Rinkiya ke pitaji (@rinkiya_kepapa) September 12, 2020
Hopefully, William will be consistent and maintain the high level of performance that he showed this afternoon, though there will be far harder challenges than what Fulham provided today.
One step at a time, it was a great debut for our new boys, more of the same please.
Two VERY SOLID debuts, well chuffed!! MOTM award for gabs too will do a world of good for him settling in 🤘🤘
A great performance by Williams,will surely add more creativity to the attack. Great start! Three points,three goals,three scorers,and a clean sheet.
We are surely going to have a great season. What a start by the boys, great all round performance. Gabriel looks solid in defense. Now let’s keep the momentum going. Willian what can I say🔥🔥🔥.
What a debut kip the performance more of the same guys
YEP! MotM Willian’s MotM for me too! Great start allround and seeing Auba just pass that curling shot into the net was pure BERGKAMP itself! ORGASMIC!
MA is doing rather well for a mere “assistant coach,” eh Mogunna and TopGunner!