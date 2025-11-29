Chelsea get an injury boost ahead of Arsenal game

Chelsea have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal, as Cole Palmer has now fully recovered and is available both to feature and to start this weekend. The attacker has been a crucial figure for the Blues since his arrival and continues to produce important performances whenever he is on the pitch. His creativity and individual quality remain central to Chelsea’s attacking play, making his return timely as they approach a demanding run of fixtures.

Palmer’s Influence on Chelsea

Palmer has been one of the most influential players in Enzo Maresca’s squad, often providing decisive contributions in tight matches. His absence in recent weeks was felt, particularly as he missed games due to injury and suffered an additional setback at home, delaying his return further. Despite this, Chelsea demonstrated their strength in depth by defeating Barcelona without him, showing they can compete with top sides regardless of availability issues.

Even so, Palmer remains a unique presence in the team, and his return is expected to give Chelsea an extra edge in their meeting with Arsenal. The Blues are determined to continue their pursuit of trophies this season, and the 23-year-old’s involvement will be key as they look to maintain momentum.

Maresca Confirms the Good News

While Arsenal are navigating its own fitness concerns, both clubs possess deep squads and cannot rely on absences as explanations for poor results. However, there is no denying that certain players hold substantial influence, and for Chelsea, Palmer is among the most important.

Chelsea supporters will be relieved following confirmation from Enzo Maresca, who provided an encouraging update via Chelsea Media:

‘Yes, Cole is available for both [to play and to start].

‘We are looking okay [after Barcelona]. Dario Essugo also took part of the session this morning, which is good news too.’

With Palmer fit again, Chelsea enters the weekend’s match with renewed confidence and a stronger attacking structure, aiming to secure another significant result in their campaign.