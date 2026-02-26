Arsenal News Gooner News

Chelsea gets a fitness boost ahead of their game against Arsenal

Dario Essugo has endured a frustrating spell with injuries since joining Chelsea and has been sidelined since the start of this season, but he could be in contention to face Arsenal.

The midfielder has made only three appearances for Chelsea, all of which came during the Club World Cup in the summer. Despite his limited involvement, he remains highly rated within the club. The Blues believe they have secured a player of significant quality, viewing him as a valuable option within their squad.

Chelsea are prepared to place their trust in Essugo over the long term, with his current contract running until 2033. However, the midfielder will undoubtedly be eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success during this campaign, having so far been unable to establish himself due to fitness setbacks.

Boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea’s next assignment comes against Arsenal in the Premier League, with both sides determined to conclude the season strongly. In the reverse fixture, Chelsea managed to hold Arsenal to a draw despite playing for much of the match with ten men. That performance will give them confidence as they prepare for this encounter.

The Blues possess a competitive squad capable of securing a positive result against any opponent, and a victory over Arsenal would provide a significant lift as the campaign progresses.

Essugo returns to training

There has now been encouraging news on the injury front. Essugo was spotted participating in full training ahead of the game. According to the Metro, his involvement in training suggests he could be available as an option for Liam Rosenior for the forthcoming fixture.

His potential return would represent a timely boost for Chelsea, offering additional depth in midfield as they prepare for what promises to be a demanding contest.

