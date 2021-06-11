Chelsea gets help in their effort to beat Arsenal to young midfielder

Chelsea has pulled clear of Arsenal in the race to sign young Turkish midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him since last summer after he emerged as one of the finest midfielders in the Netherlands with Feyenoord.

The youngster, 20, is currently with the Turkish national team for their Euro 2020 campaign.

He might not be a regular starter, but earning a place in the 26-man squad shows he is one of the country’s top talents.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad under Mikel Arteta and they have backed the Spaniard in the last few transfer windows.

He will get more money to sign players this summer and has plans for Kokcu.

However, Turkish TV channel Vole as cited by the Daily Mail says Chelsea has enlisted the help of Didier Drogba who helped them to meet with the midfielder’s family over his transfer.

The Blues spoke to them about their plans for him and that meeting might go a long way in helping them secure his signature.

Arsenal has been arguably the best place for young talents in England and integrating the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe into the first-team squad should show Kokcu that he will get chances if he proves his worth.