Chelsea gives Arsenal a boost in the race for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea has handed Arsenal a boost in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, with the Nigerian desperate to leave Napoli.
He and the Italian club had a pact that he would leave at the end of last season, and he is waiting for an offer.
Some weeks ago, it seemed that PSG would seal the deal for his signature, and then Chelsea became interested in a move for him, who identified the former Lille man as an option to sign.
The Nigerian striker’s future will become clearer in the coming weeks, with Osimhen seriously expected to leave.
Chelsea’s interest has been a hindrance to Arsenal for some weeks, but a report in Foot Italia reveals the Blues have now turned their attention toward Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.
The Blues seem to favour a move for the Spanish forward, departing the race for Osimhen and handing Arsenal an easier chance to sign the Napoli man.
Osimhen remains one of the best strikers we can sign this summer, so Chelsea’s exit from the race is a huge boost for us.
However, we need also to decide quickly if he is the player that we want to add to our squad among our targets.
He was/is Arsenals first choice but they will not pay what Napoli want, so it looks very unlikely. Shame. Plus until we sell Eddie, we wont buy.
I suspect he’ll end up at PSG.
Do you seriously believe Man 1df!City will tolerate Julian Alvarez moving to ArsenalFC., !
OT.
City115 is about to sell Alvarez for £80+ millions and some here think we should have accepted £23 millions for Nkettiah and still complain about the club selling cheap. Arsenal needs to change the outside perception of selling their players cheap and this is the right time as our recent structure for the last couple of years have been built on the right foundation, this is the right time to let that improved change affect how we sell too. Is Julian Alvarez really worth four times Eddie Nkettiah? Let that sink in. I do not care if we lose out now to send out the right message about the new stance of the club, that would be a necessary loss for future profits.
He is worth 3 times more for sure!
Compare the level and number of games and titles, including for the national team!
Totally agree with you Wind. Alvarez is younger, a full international and as you posted has won trophies, both domestically and internationally, while Nketiah has 1 trophy to his name and not 1 full international cap to his name.
I fully agree with your second and last sentences. What the players are worth at any point in time (including within the same window as circumstances may change) and to any given club is a matter of speculation by anyone except those making the ultimate buy/sell/loan decisions.
But that’s not the point. Transfers aren’t about one player being worth x times more (or not) than another. It’s about how much a club want a particular player – there’s no read-across for one to another.
A club wanted Alvarez enough to pay City’s asking price. Another club (OM) didn’t value Eddie at £30m and offered a reported £23m instead.
It’s up to Arsenal whether they accept the lower amount or not. However, Arsenal is now faced with the dilemma of what to do with Eddie. If no other clubs come in for him (at the reported fee) then presumably he spends the coming season as a substitute again. As a result, his value will almost certainly be even less than now because of that.
BMK ,atleast someone gets its 👍
Also sky reported that Marseille only offered 17 million .
That is part of if not the whole point Bertie, what we value Eddie Nkettiah, and that is nothing less than £30 million. We wouldn’t be the first to reject what falls short of our valuation for our players, and certainly not the last, just as has been dealt us in the past. Now the message is clear for anyone coming for Eddie Nkettiah this window, they would have to start bargaining above £23 million. Sometimes you lose to gain more in the future. Like I said the club gets that now that they have the right structures in place like the sale of ESR and Balogun suggestes, we are steadily getting there on player sales, now we need to back and support the club’s stance as fans rather than criticizing by letting the world know how ludicrous Marseille’s offer was for our player who is still very much young and entering his prime with less minutes but still with 89 goals in 12,016 minutes to his senior career all in a very competitive England and Europe against Alvarez’s 90 goals in 13,930 minutes in England and Argentina and South America albeit 1 year younger. I know Alvarez is the better player, there is no doubt in that, but certainly not worth 4 times Nkettiah’s value.
To BMKnees. Agree if not sold a good chance his value drops. Esp if getting the same amount of game time. Got to hope for a better run in the domestic cups for him. Should of took £23m. Saving also on his wages. If a choice between Osimhen & Gyokeres. Gyokeres for me. All round play better. Goals. Assists. Pressing ability.
With a much stronger team and run in in other competitions there is a good chance he gets more games, goals and assists thereby increasing his value. I recall a few here criticized Arteta and Edu letting Balogun go out on loan to a less fancied Rennes in France. Look how much we got.