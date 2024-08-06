Chelsea gives Arsenal a boost in the race for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea has handed Arsenal a boost in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, with the Nigerian desperate to leave Napoli.

He and the Italian club had a pact that he would leave at the end of last season, and he is waiting for an offer.

Some weeks ago, it seemed that PSG would seal the deal for his signature, and then Chelsea became interested in a move for him, who identified the former Lille man as an option to sign.

The Nigerian striker’s future will become clearer in the coming weeks, with Osimhen seriously expected to leave.

Chelsea’s interest has been a hindrance to Arsenal for some weeks, but a report in Foot Italia reveals the Blues have now turned their attention toward Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

The Blues seem to favour a move for the Spanish forward, departing the race for Osimhen and handing Arsenal an easier chance to sign the Napoli man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen remains one of the best strikers we can sign this summer, so Chelsea’s exit from the race is a huge boost for us.

However, we need also to decide quickly if he is the player that we want to add to our squad among our targets.