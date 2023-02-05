Chelsea go top, Manchester United 2nd. Can Arsenal Women re-take 3rd in WSL top 3? by Michelle

It’s all change at the top of the Barclays Women’s Super League between the top 3, after this weekend’s WSL action so far today the WSL table looks like this:

Manchester United only managed a 0-0 draw against a valiant Everton at Leigh Sports Village earlier this afternoon, Sunday 5th February. Chelsea’s away game kicked off half an hour later as they took on Tottenham, winning 2-3 and taking them back to the top of the WSL table, dropping Man United down to 2nd position.

Arsenal will be heading to Dagenham this evening to take on West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium. If our Gunners win or draw they will re-take their 3rd place position in the WSL after being pushed into 4th by Manchester City after their 2-0 win over Leicester on Saturday 4th February.

Arsenal really MUST WIN this game against 7th place West Ham to keep them competitively at the top of the WSL, particularly after Man United only managed to take one point from their draw with Everton today. Our Gunners also have a game in hand over Chelsea, Manchester United AND Manchester City after they have played their game against West Ham today, so would be sitting in a pretty comfortable position in the top 3 with that game in hand still to be played over our title contenders IF OUR GUNNERS CAN WIN TODAY..

COYG!!

Michelle Maxwell

