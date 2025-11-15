Chelsea have been handed a new injury blow that could benefit Arsenal

Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to meet in what is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of November, yet Chelsea have suffered a setback ahead of the encounter. The Blues will approach the match determined to halt Arsenal’s momentum and prevent the Gunners from pulling further ahead in the race for the Premier League title. Arsenal have already lost to Liverpool and drawn against Manchester City this season, and they will be keen to avoid another negative result against a direct rival.

Chelsea possesses a strong squad capable of challenging any opponent, having already demonstrated their quality by defeating Liverpool earlier in the campaign. Arsenal, therefore, fully recognises the difficulty of the upcoming contest. However, the challenge may be slightly altered as Chelsea now face the prospect of playing without Jamie Gittens. According to Standard Sport, the attacker has sustained an injury while on international duty.

Injury concern for Chelsea ahead of the derby

Gittens, who represents the England Under 21 side, is reported to have picked up the problem during the current international window. The nature of the injury has not yet been fully disclosed, but he is due to undergo an assessment to determine its severity. Should the issue prove to be significant, he would undoubtedly miss the high-profile clash against Arsenal. For a young player who has been seeking to establish himself more firmly within the first team structure, the timing is far from ideal.

Even so, the potential absence of Gittens does not diminish the broader strength of Chelsea’s squad. Enzo Maresca has assembled one of the largest and most competitive groups in the Premier League, meaning the Blues are rarely short of alternatives. While losing a talented attacker is a setback, the manager has ample depth to compensate, ensuring that Chelsea remain formidable opponents regardless of individual absences.

Why Arsenal cannot afford complacency

For Arsenal, any temptation to underestimate their London rivals would be a misjudgement. Chelsea’s squad depth, tactical organisation and ability to perform in major fixtures make them a significant challenge, with or without Gittens. Matches of this magnitude often hinge on fine margins, and both clubs understand the importance of securing points against top-tier opposition.

Arsenal approach the fixture with clear ambitions to strengthen their title hopes, yet they will be acutely aware that Chelsea are capable of disrupting those plans. Whether or not Gittens is available, the Blues remain a club with the resources and quality to deliver a demanding ninety minutes. As both sides prepare to return from the international break, anticipation continues to build for a match that could influence the trajectory of their seasons.

