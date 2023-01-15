“Chelsea have financially bullied Arsenal” Agbonlahor reacts to Mudryk transfer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists Chelsea has financially bullied Arsenal as the Blues close in on completing the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian was on the radar of the Gunners for a long time and Arsenal tabled three bids for his signature, but they were not enough.

Chelsea made a very late entry into the race and made the best offer which his employers immediately accepted and now Mudryk will play in West London.

It is a shocking turn of events no one saw coming, considering the attacker has been flirting with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners also made three approaches, but Agbonlahor insists Mikel Arteta’s side has been bullied.

He said on Talk Sport:

“With this transfer, Chelsea have bullied Arsenal, they have financially bullied them.

“They went over and spoke to his agent and probably told him, ‘We’ll give you [the agent] more, we’ll give the player more in wages and we’ll give the club more money up front’.

“Arsenal were maybe going to give him £100,000 or £150,000-a-week, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Chelsea offered him £250,000 or £300,000-a-week!

“Chelsea can just turn up with an open wallet and say, ‘What do you want?’

“I think it’s a good signing, but it’s going to hurt Arsenal and it’s going to hurt Arsenal fans.”

Mudryk wanted to come to Arsenal and it was not a secret, but footballers aren’t exactly loyal to clubs. Instead, they are loyal to their pockets.

We cannot blame him for agreeing to the move if the Blues have promised him a bigger salary as they have offered his club a more significant fee.

