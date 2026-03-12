Chelsea icon says Arteta is ruining four Arsenal players with his tactics

John Mikel Obi has criticised Arsenal’s tactical approach under Mikel Arteta, suggesting it has contributed to a decline in the performances of several key attacking players.

Despite the criticism, Arsenal remain firmly in contention to win four trophies this season. The team has produced consistent results across multiple competitions, placing them in a strong position as the campaign approaches its decisive stages.

However, some observers believe the side has not produced many standout individual displays. In previous seasons, certain players were capable of deciding matches through moments of brilliance, yet critics argue that such performances have become less frequent.

Criticism of Arsenal’s Tactical Approach

Obi believes Arsenal’s structured tactical system has come at the expense of individual creativity. According to his assessment, the emphasis on organisation and discipline has reduced the freedom of attacking players to express themselves.

As a result, players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze, and Martin Odegaard have been mentioned as individuals who are not displaying the same level of influence they once did. Critics claim the team now appears more collective in its approach rather than relying on individual flair.

Another frequent criticism is that Arsenal have become heavily dependent on set pieces. Opponents and pundits alike have suggested that the team relies too much on corners and dead ball situations rather than creating opportunities through open play and sustained possession.

Additionally, the club has faced accusations of time wasting during matches. Some critics argue that Arsenal deliberately slow the tempo during restarts rather than maintaining continuous play.

Obi Delivers Strong Remarks

Despite these claims, Arsenal’s results suggest that their approach has been effective. The team continues to compete strongly across competitions and will be determined to finish the season successfully.

Nevertheless, Obi delivered a strong critique of the team’s style of play. Speaking on Talk Sport, he expressed concern that the tactical approach has limited the creativity of Arsenal’s attacking players.

Obi said: “The creativity they have, the potential they have — it’s all gone out of the window. We don’t see the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard anymore because they depend solely on corners.

“If they win playing like this, I wouldn’t recognise them as winners. For me it’s a cheat. They’ve cheated their way to winning the Premier League.

“It’s illegal the way they’re winning games and the Premier League should stamp it out because we don’t want to see it.”