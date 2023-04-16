Chelsea is confident they will beat Arsenal to sign Serie A star

Arsenal is facing serious competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is one of the most sought after strikers in the world now and is set to lead Napoli to success in the Italian top flight after three decades.

This has made him one player most major clubs want in their squad and Arsenal sees him as the ideal physical striker for their group.

The Nigerian has interest from all over Europe, but the team presenting Arsenal with the strongest competition seems to be Chelsea.

The Blues will not play in the Champions League next season, but a report on The Sun reveals they are still confident they can sign him.

It claims Chelsea believes they have the same chance as Arsenal and other clubs who will be in Europe’s top club competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea is free to compete with us for any player, especially because they have the money to do this, but we are more stable and Osimhen will choose us over them if both clubs offer identical deals.

We just need to do the work required to make us the favourites and add the goal machine to our group.

However, we might have to offload some of our current options to make room for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids