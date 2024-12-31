Chelsea is keen to beat Arsenal to add Ligue 1 star to their squad

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani as the January transfer window approaches. The French forward has been deemed surplus to requirements at PSG, and the Ligue 1 side is eager to facilitate his departure on a loan deal next month.

Arsenal is exploring the possibility of signing Muani as a short-term replacement for Bukayo Saka, who is expected to be sidelined for two months due to injury. With Saka’s absence leaving a significant gap in the Gunners’ attack, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to work with Muani, a World Cup finalist, for the remainder of the season if the opportunity arises.

However, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of the versatile attacker. According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea has also entered the race for Muani’s signature. The Blues have been in impressive form and are mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title. They view Muani as a potential asset who can further enhance their squad’s attacking options and their interest is expected to create stiff competition for Arsenal.

While it is unclear which London club Muani would prefer to join, Chelsea is reportedly confident in their ability to secure his services. Their resurgence in form and ambitious title aspirations make them an appealing destination, which could complicate Arsenal’s efforts to land the player.

Muani’s addition would offer Arsenal much-needed depth in attack during Saka’s absence, while also providing Arteta with an experienced and versatile forward. On the other hand, Chelsea’s interest highlights their intent to bolster their already strong squad as they aim to maintain momentum in the title race.

Whether Arsenal or Chelsea ultimately secures the French international remains to be seen, but Muani’s availability represents a compelling option for either side as they prepare for the crucial second half of the season.

