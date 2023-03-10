Chelsea is leading Arsenal in the race for teenage talent

Arsenal is struggling to land Birmingham teenage sensation Trevan Sanusi as Chelsea reportedly leads them in the race.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the best homes for budding talents and the Spaniard has continued the tradition.

Sanusi is just 15 and looks set to leave Saint Andrews when he is 16 instead of signing a scholarship with them.

This has alerted Arsenal and Chelsea, with a report on Football insider claiming both London clubs are chasing his signature.

However, the report adds that the Blues seem to lead the race now and are doing much better than the Gunners in their bid to convince him to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Joining Arsenal or Chelsea will be a tough decision for Sanusi, with both clubs in London and giving chances to young players.

But we have a more stable team and he might choose us unless he does not want to play in the academy of any side, which will be impossible, given his lack of experience.

It would be interesting to see which club he chooses, but we must make our best effort to see him move to the Emirates.

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids