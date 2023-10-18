Chelsea is now competing with Arsenal for an Ivorian wonderkid

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Ousmane Diomande for several months, impressed by his strong performances for Sporting Club in the Portuguese top flight.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated defensive talent and has garnered significant attention from top clubs across Europe.

Although Arsenal made an attempt to sign him in the previous transfer window, Sporting rejected their offer and extended his contract instead.

Despite this, Diomande has continued to develop at the club, attracting further interest, and now Arsenal faces competition from a Premier League rival.

According to Express Sport, Chelsea has expressed interest and sent scouts to watch him during the recent international break when he represented Ivory Coast. Chelsea has successfully secured the signings of some talented young players recently, and this could potentially lead to a competition between the two London clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea’s interest in Ousmane Diomande should certainly grab our attention, as they have demonstrated a remarkable ability to secure top players in recent times.

Chelsea may even utilise club legend Didier Drogba to persuade Diomande to join their ranks. However, if Diomande is genuinely motivated to follow his heart and play for us, we stand a good chance of winning the race for his signature.

It’s worth noting that Sporting is likely to demand a significant transfer fee should they decide to make him available for a transfer to another club. The competition for his services may indeed drive up the price.



