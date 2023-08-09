Chelsea is now competing with Arsenal for yet another player

Chelsea has entered the race alongside Arsenal to secure the sought-after defender Ivan Fresneda, as this Spanish talent continues to attract the attention of elite clubs across Europe.

Fresneda stands out as one of the premier prospects in Spanish football and held a pivotal role at Real Valladolid prior to their relegation from La Liga in the previous season.

Despite their descent, Fresneda’s performances have not gone unnoticed, maintaining his presence on the radars of top-tier clubs globally.

Initially, Arsenal faced competition from Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund for his signature throughout the summer transfer window. However, the circle of interested teams continues to expand.

According to Sport, Chelsea is the latest team to express interest in acquiring Fresneda during this transfer window.

As the Blues actively assemble a roster comprising some of the most exceptional young talents across Europe to rejuvenate their squad, Arsenal finds itself in a position of concern due to the escalating interest in the teenager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is one of the finest players around at the moment and that explains why several top clubs on the continent are looking to add him to their squad for a fee.

However, we have several defenders on our books, so it would be hard for him to get game time.

