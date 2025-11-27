Chelsea is now exploring a brave move for Arsenal star

Myles Lewis-Skelly is reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea after struggling for game time at Arsenal this season. The left-back has found himself in competition for minutes alongside Riccardo Calafiori, with the Italian securing the starting role. Despite his evident talent, Lewis-Skelly has been unable to establish himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back this term.

Struggles at Club and International Level

Lewis-Skelly has also lost his place as a starter for the England national team, a setback that is particularly disappointing as he harbours ambitions of participating in the World Cup. His only recent start for Arsenal came during their Champions League match against Bayern Munich, marking his first appearance in a significant period. The uncertainty surrounding his next opportunity with the Gunners has prompted speculation regarding his future. Arsenal remains keen for him to stay and fight for his place, emphasising the club’s belief in his potential and resilience despite the temptation of a move away.

Chelsea’s Interest and Potential Transfer

According to Team Talk, Chelsea is prepared to capitalise on the situation and could pursue a permanent deal for Lewis-Skelly when the transfer window opens. The Blues have developed a reputation for acquiring some of the finest young talent across Europe, and Lewis-Skelly could become the latest addition to their growing roster of promising players. While Arsenal are expected to reject any approach, the left-back might be receptive to the move, echoing situations similar to that of Ashley Cole in the past.

A transfer to Chelsea could offer Lewis-Skelly a fresh start and a clearer pathway to regular first-team football, while allowing him to continue his development under a club renowned for nurturing young talent. For Arsenal, managing his future carefully remains essential, as they balance their commitment to squad stability with the player’s personal ambitions. The coming transfer window could be pivotal for Lewis-Skelly, determining whether he remains at the Emirates to fight for his place or embarks on a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.