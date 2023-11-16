Chelsea is now leading Arsenal in the race for Brazilian youngster

Corinthians’ Gabriel Moscardo has recently caught the attention of Arsenal, but the Gunners may encounter difficulties in securing his signing. The 18-year-old Brazilian is the latest highly sought-after young talent from Brazil being pursued by European clubs.

Arsenal, with its history of nurturing Brazilian talents, is often considered an attractive destination for young players to kickstart their careers. Mikel Arteta’s team is currently focused on adding more teenagers to their squad, and Moscardo stands out as an appealing prospect.

Despite his youth, Moscardo has been a regular presence for Corinthians, and it appears only a matter of time before a top European club secures his services. While Arsenal is in the race for his signature, a report from Standard Sport suggests that Chelsea is currently leading the competition for the talented youngster. The Blues have a track record of successfully attracting young Brazilian players, giving them an edge in the pursuit of Moscardo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Moscardo seems like a very decent talent, even though this is just the start of his career.

But he will struggle to play for us if we sign him now, and we probably should wait for a few more seasons before adding him to our group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…