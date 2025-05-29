Chelsea is set to take advantage of Arsenal’s indecisiveness

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres for some time as they seek to resolve a long-standing issue in their squad. Since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners have lacked a natural striker capable of consistently leading the line at the Emirates.

In recent campaigns, Mikel Arteta’s side has relied heavily on Kai Havertz to fulfil that role. However, the German is best utilised as a false nine, and this tactical compromise may have contributed to Arsenal narrowly missing out on the Premier League title in consecutive seasons. There is now a growing urgency within the club to address this gap by signing a true centre forward ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal Slow to Act on Gyokeres’ Interest

Gyokeres has emerged as one of Arsenal’s preferred targets and is seen by many as a player who could provide the clinical edge the team has lacked. The Swedish international has impressed at Sporting Club with his physical presence, intelligent movement and consistent goalscoring form, leading many to regard him as one of the best strikers currently available on the market.

Despite their interest, Arsenal have not yet made a formal move, which could open the door for rival clubs to take advantage. According to Football365, Chelsea have submitted an enquiry to Sporting regarding the terms required for a potential transfer. This development raises concerns that the Blues could move ahead of Arsenal in the race for Gyokeres’s signature.

Delay Could Prove Costly for the Gunners

Arsenal’s cautious approach in the early weeks of the transfer window may result in missed opportunities. While the club intends to make carefully considered decisions, other clubs are acting with greater urgency. The interest from Chelsea underlines the growing competition for top talent and highlights the need for Arsenal to accelerate their recruitment plans.

Gyokeres remains a top priority, but without swift action, the Gunners risk losing him to a Premier League rival. With the ambition of ending their wait for a major trophy, timely and decisive transfer activity will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

