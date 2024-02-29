Chelsea is still considering a move for Arsenal benchwarmer

Aaron Ramsdale continues to be a transfer target for Chelsea, as the English goalkeeper struggles to reclaim his position as Arsenal’s number one.
When Ramsdale lost his starting spot at the Emirates to David Raya, Chelsea was initially linked with a move for him, though the interest did not progress.
The Blues have since explored other options as they aim to strengthen their squad. However, with Ramsdale actively seeking a new club, Football Insider reports that Chelsea has not abandoned the idea of signing the English goalkeeper.
According to the report, Ramsdale remains on Chelsea’s radar, and the former Sheffield United player could potentially make a move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Arsenal is reportedly open to selling him in the summer, and various reports suggest they are already considering replacements. Given Chelsea’s financial capacity and their recent investment in the squad, Arsenal could potentially secure a substantial fee if Chelsea decides to pursue Ramsdale seriously.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ramsdale could do a good job at Chelsea because he is a fine goalie who has lost his place because Mikel Arteta prefers Raya.
In the summer, it does not matter which club he joins as long as he makes us a good fee from his move.
Nothing less than £60 million, but then again it’s just a romour for now.
Fantasy football!!!!!! Ramsdale tranfer value is 28 mil euros. Hes not playing and that value is dropping by the week.
It would be a good move for Ramsdale, and we’d be sure to get a decent fee for him.
How many clubs could afford 30 million or more on a GK? If we offloaded him, it may likely be to a PL club; which could possibly be Chelsea.
Not ideal, but we need the funds, and Ramsdale is not getting a chance or a competition to fight for a spot.
Sell as soon as possible; the more he sits the more his value drops. We have really lost potential value by freezing out players, and have to change that way of thinking.
I’m curious about the freezing out, Durand.
Clearly Arteta thinks that Raya is superior to Ramsdale so why would he get the game time other than in cup runs? The Carabao Cup run nor the FA Cup materialised for Ramsdale.
Personally, I consider the Champions’ League requires the number 1 keeper, so it isn’t reasonable to me to give him a run out there either.
I honestly do not understand why there is so much hand wringing over what has befallen Ramsdale – and I do like him. I liked him as our keeper, but it is a hard fact for him, that MA doesn’t. Our league position hasn’t plummeted and our back line appear to have confidence in Raya. Does anyone think it is sensible to field the number 2 just to keep his value buoyant?