Chelsea is still considering a move for Arsenal benchwarmer

Aaron Ramsdale continues to be a transfer target for Chelsea, as the English goalkeeper struggles to reclaim his position as Arsenal’s number one.

When Ramsdale lost his starting spot at the Emirates to David Raya, Chelsea was initially linked with a move for him, though the interest did not progress.

The Blues have since explored other options as they aim to strengthen their squad. However, with Ramsdale actively seeking a new club, Football Insider reports that Chelsea has not abandoned the idea of signing the English goalkeeper.

According to the report, Ramsdale remains on Chelsea’s radar, and the former Sheffield United player could potentially make a move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Arsenal is reportedly open to selling him in the summer, and various reports suggest they are already considering replacements. Given Chelsea’s financial capacity and their recent investment in the squad, Arsenal could potentially secure a substantial fee if Chelsea decides to pursue Ramsdale seriously.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale could do a good job at Chelsea because he is a fine goalie who has lost his place because Mikel Arteta prefers Raya.

In the summer, it does not matter which club he joins as long as he makes us a good fee from his move.

