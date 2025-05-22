Chelsea is working extra hard to beat Arsenal to sign Bundesliga striker

Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Hugo Ekitike, with the French forward reportedly set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. His performances this season, both in domestic competitions and European fixtures, have drawn considerable attention, with several top clubs showing interest in securing his signature.

Ekitike has enjoyed a strong campaign, scoring a number of goals and proving himself to be an asset in the final third. His form has made him a viable option for clubs in need of a reliable striker, and Arsenal appear to be one of the sides that have monitored him closely.

Arsenal’s Striker Search Continues

The Gunners have been in the market for a new striker throughout the season, having identified the need to bolster their attacking options. Ekitike is one of several names on their list, with the club reportedly having watched him in action on multiple occasions. His displays have left a positive impression, placing him among the main targets under consideration.

However, Arsenal have yet to make a definitive move and are still evaluating multiple options. Other forwards believed to be on their radar include Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško. Whether Arsenal ultimately pursue Ekitike instead of, or in addition to, these players remains to be seen, but it is clear that the Frenchman is firmly in their sights.

Chelsea Join the Race for Ekitike

The competition for Ekitike’s services appears to be intensifying. As reported by RMC Sports, Chelsea is also tracking the striker, and they are expected to rival Arsenal in the race for his signature. Like Arsenal, Chelsea are seeking to reinforce their frontline at the end of the current campaign, and Ekitike has reportedly impressed scouts at Stamford Bridge as well.

Given the growing interest from multiple clubs, Arsenal may need to act swiftly if they are serious about signing him. Ekitike’s strong performances this season have put him on the radar of several top sides, and any delay could see the Gunners lose ground in their pursuit. With the transfer window approaching, decisions will soon need to be made if Arsenal wish to secure one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…