Chelsea is working hard to beat Arsenal to Serie A youngster

Chelsea is pushing hard to beat Arsenal and other suitors to the signature of Cesare Casadei.

The Inter Milan youngster is one of the finest emerging Italian talents now, and several top clubs are eyeing a move for him.

Arsenal has a reputation for developing talented youngsters into world-class players, and this makes them favourites when they are in the race for any emerging talent.

However, it seems Chelsea could beat them to land Casadei.

In a recent update on his future, transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, reveals that Chelsea is pushing hard to add him to their squad, and they have prepared a new proposal to get Inter to sell him.

French club OGC Nice is also interested in adding him to their squad, and they tabled an offer to his present club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters around European football in our team now, and that makes us attract even more.

However, we seem to have a settled squad that would make it hard for anyone to break into the first team.

Casadei will want to join a club that will guarantee him playing time, and that could be an issue for us in this campaign.

