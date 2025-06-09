Chelsea is working to beat Arsenal to Dutch star

Jorrel Hato is quickly establishing himself as one of the most attractive young defenders in Europe, having impressed consistently since breaking into the senior team at Ajax. The Dutch club is well known for developing top-level talent and has a long-standing willingness to part with players when the right offer arrives.

Ajax maintain a positive relationship with Arsenal, as evidenced by the transfer of Jurrien Timber in the summer of 2023. Timber has since become one of the most reliable performers at the Emirates, and his successful transition may serve as encouragement for the Gunners to pursue another promising talent from the same club.

Hato has been attracting attention from several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, and it is believed that he would welcome the opportunity to join a top English team. He has previously attended matches in England’s top flight, suggesting a growing interest in a move to the Premier League. While Liverpool has also been linked with the player, recent developments indicate another club is more aggressive in its pursuit.

As reported by Caught Offside, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in signing Hato and are currently leading Arsenal in the race for his signature. The Blues’ track record of investing in young talent positions them as serious contenders for the defender.

Arsenal Face Growing Competition from Chelsea

Although Liverpool remains in contention, it is Chelsea who appear to pose the most immediate threat to Arsenal’s ambitions. Their commitment to acquiring emerging players has become a central theme in recent transfer windows, and they are now believed to be making decisive moves for Hato.

Arsenal must take the competition seriously if they are to remain in contention for the teenager. With strong technical ability and tactical maturity beyond his years, Hato represents the type of player who could thrive under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

A Long-Term Investment for the Squad

At just 19, Hato has already shown the qualities required to succeed at the highest level. His development at Ajax has prepared him for the demands of elite football, and a move to Arsenal would provide both a platform for his growth and an asset for the club’s long-term plans. The Gunners will need to act decisively if they are to outmanoeuvre Chelsea in the race for his signature.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…