Chelsea is worried about Arsenal snapping up one of their players

Chelsea is worried about losing N’Golo Kante to Arsenal according to a report on 90mins.

The French midfielder is in the final season of his current deal at the West London club.

He wants to stay and the Blues are trying their best to keep him in their squad as well, but talks about an extension is not making as much progress as they would have wanted.

Kante has been plagued by injuries in the last few seasons and the midfielder is set to miss a few more months of this season.

Chelsea hopes to find an agreement with him, but the report reveals they dread the idea that he might leave them to move to Arsenal or Tottenham.

Either north London side will make good use of his experience to boost their chance of winning the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante is a terrific player to have in your squad and when he is fit, there are only a few players who can play in his position as well as he does.

However, injuries have been a problem for him recently and it makes little sense for us to add him to our squad with his fitness problems.

