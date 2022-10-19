Chelsea is worried about Arsenal snapping up one of their players

Chelsea is worried about losing N’Golo Kante to Arsenal according to a report on 90mins.
The French midfielder is in the final season of his current deal at the West London club.
He wants to stay and the Blues are trying their best to keep him in their squad as well, but talks about an extension is not making as much progress as they would have wanted.
Kante has been plagued by injuries in the last few seasons and the midfielder is set to miss a few more months of this season.
Chelsea hopes to find an agreement with him, but the report reveals they dread the idea that he might leave them to move to Arsenal or Tottenham.
Either north London side will make good use of his experience to boost their chance of winning the Premier League.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kante is a terrific player to have in your squad and when he is fit, there are only a few players who can play in his position as well as he does.
However, injuries have been a problem for him recently and it makes little sense for us to add him to our squad with his fitness problems.
One of the most mobile midfielders when he was on top of his game,
So much of his games depended on his all action and mobility.
Was an early indication of Wenger begins to lose his mojo by not snapping him up
But his legs may not hold up now and he can only be taken on trust.
What Arsenal needs in this position is a young commanding midfielder in the Declan Rice or Julian Bellingham level.
What a crock !
Talk about stretching the truth !
Someone writes about so.eone else saying they think so eone did something
If you don’t have anything relevant to write why write this drivel !?