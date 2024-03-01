Chelsea is worried about Arsenal’s advantage in the race for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea and Arsenal are both expressing interest in signing Victor Osimhen during the current season. Both Premier League clubs have been closely monitoring the Nigerian striker, and they are eager to secure his services in London.

Osimhen’s recent outstanding performances have attracted attention from top clubs, and even PSG is considering him as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea, facing inconsistency this season and unlikely to secure a European place, is competing with Arsenal. The Gunners are actively involved in the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, harbouring hopes of clinching the Premier League title.

Arsenal’s potential participation in the Champions League next season is seen as a significant advantage in their pursuit of Osimhen. Chelsea, reports Football Insider, fear that the Nigerian striker might prefer a move to the Emirates over Stamford Bridge due to Arsenal’s potential Champions League qualification.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Playing in the Champions League comes with a lot of advantages, and most prominently, it makes it easier to sign top players.

It would be difficult for Osimhen to turn us down and move to Chelsea if they fail to make the top four, and we do.

