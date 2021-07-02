Chelsea join Arsenal in the race to sign Euro 2020 hopeful

Chelsea are claimed to have joined Arsenal in eyeing a deal to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer.

The England striker has been limited to very little minutes at this summer’s Euro 2020, with only one late substitute appearance having come his way thus far.

Nobody was expecting the Everton star to overthrow Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the pecking order, but DCL certainly done his bit in helping the Three Lions to qualify for the tournament, and with our side having struggled a little at that end of the pitch, there could be some argument for his inclusion.

His biggest story of the summer could well come from a transfer however, with his slim hopes of picking up further minutes as the tournament runs into the latter stages.

CalcioInPillole claim that Chelsea have now joined both Arsenal and Man United in considering his signature this summer, after a very impressive 12 months in the Premier League.

Our involvement in a possible deal could well depend on what happens with Alexandre Lacazette, who has entered into the final 12 months of his current contract this week, while Eddie Nketiah has also been linked with a possible move away.

Could we decide to bring in another senior option up front without selling one of both Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Patrick