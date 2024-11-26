Chelsea join race for Isak, but would Arsenal join in a bidding war for 115m-rated target?

Arsenal learn the asking price from Newcastle for talented forward.

Arsenal have already seen first hand this season the brilliance of a striker like Alexander Isak. The Swedish international hasn’t been the hottest striker from his country this season, but he still will be a world class addition to any top team in Europe.

We ourselves have been linked with a move for Isak for a while now, in fact the links have stretched back even before he joined Newcastle. Links between Arsenal and the player have been there since his Real Sociedad days where he played with Martin Ødegaard.

🚨🔴⚪️ As revealed in our show a few days ago, #Arsenal are monitoring the situation surrounding Alexander #Isak. The 25-year-old Newcastle striker is on their list alongside other options. Much will depend on who succeeds Edu. Contract of Isak valid until 2028. @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/ldnM4OgTjV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2024

Back then, we definitely would’ve got him for a cheap deal, much cheaper than what is being quoted for him in recent days. Gooners would’ve been forgiven for thinking a fee in the region or £70-80million will be enough to acquire his services, however what is getting quoted for his service now is borderline outrageous.

According to TEAMtalk, after an enquiry from another London club interested in his services, Chelsea, the Magpies reportedly are demanding that the bidding starts from £115million.

The Swede has been offered a new contract, but his refusal to sign and the growing interest in him means that Newcastle will be looking to get as much as possible for the talented forward. Though this is understandable from a business standpoint, it is a ridiculously copious amount of money, even for a player of his quality. You would expect that Chelsea got told of this price exclusively, due to Newcastle looking back at their tendency of over spending and thinking they could get the same from the Blues.

If the reports are true however, then I hardly can fathom a world that Arsenal will pay anything remotely close to that figure. I won’t recommend the Gunners to pay that if it’s true, but do you all think he’s worth that amount?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

