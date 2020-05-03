Chelsea join the race for Arsenal linked contract rebel

Chelsea are the latest name to be linked with a move to sign Feyernoord’s Orkun Kokcu, who Arsenal have been tracking these past months.

Latest reports claim that the Turkey Under-21 international has been transfer listed by his club, amidst reports that he has turned down a new contract by his current club, and he looks to be on the move this summer.

Arsenal were the only English side linked previously, but our London rivals Chelsea are now said to be monitoring his situation also.

“There has been an offer from Feyenoord, and he has refused,” Martijn Krabbendam claimed.

“Feyenoord are offering something, and Kökcü wants more, you shouldn’t think that that boy is suddenly asking for millions

“He’s a basic player and the salary is out of all proportion to what some of Feyenoord’s other players earn. Some of the boys on the bench are also earning more.

“Feyenoord will know that one of the greatest talents will have to be better rewarded. If they don’t approach each other, the club will have to think about selling the player, and that’s all there is to it.

“It’s no secret that Arsenal has already spoken to Kokcu’s agents, the Seville clubs are also very interested in the midfielder.

“Chelsea is still playing in the background. Also, the Italian clubs Atalanta Bergamo and AS Roma are still very interested.”

I think the English here reads a little wrong, and I interpret that when he says ‘basic player’ he means a regular starter, and the youngster no doubt has the potential to be a big player in Europe in years to come.

Kokcu may well be a bargain at the supposed £23 Million fee, but with increasing interest in his signature that price may well increase.

Do Arsenal really need another winger? Can Kokcu play in a more central role where we do lack some creativity?

Patrick