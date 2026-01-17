Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for a young defender

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, with the club reportedly keen to secure his signature ahead of rival interest. The Gunners are understood to view the youngster as a significant talent and would like to position themselves strongly in the race for his services.

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout defensive performers in recent months and has shown consistent development in Ligue 1. His composure, reading of the game and physical maturity have drawn widespread attention, leading to suggestions that he could become the next major export from the French top flight. Arsenal believes he could fit well into their long-term project and sees him as a player with considerable upside.

Arsenal continue to plan for the future

Despite already boasting what many consider to be one of the strongest defences in Europe, Arsenal has not slowed its recruitment planning. The club remains focused on strengthening key areas of the squad and ensuring depth and quality across all positions. This approach reflects a broader strategy of sustained competitiveness rather than short-term success.

Mikel Arteta continues to receive backing from the club’s hierarchy, particularly when it comes to identifying and securing top young talents. The Arsenal manager is believed to be impressed by Jacquet’s progress and would welcome the opportunity to work with him should a move materialise. Behind the scenes, the club has reportedly begun gathering information on the conditions required to complete a deal, signalling a serious level of interest.

Chelsea emerges as a serious rival

However, Arsenal is not alone in its admiration of the Rennes defender. According to Mirror Football, Chelsea has now entered the race and is monitoring the situation closely. The Blues have established a reputation for targeting some of the most promising young players in the game and see Jacquet as another potential addition to their growing pool of talent.

Chelsea’s involvement is expected to complicate matters, particularly given their willingness to compete aggressively for emerging prospects. Their interest sets up the possibility of a competitive battle between two Premier League rivals, each looking to strengthen for the future.

With multiple clubs now tracking his development, Jacquet’s future could become one of the more closely watched stories ahead of the summer transfer window. For Arsenal, securing his signature would represent both a statement of intent and a continuation of their long-term squad-building strategy.