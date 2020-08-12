Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for Portuguese starlet

Chelsea has become the latest team to join the race for Joelson Fernandes, according to Sun Sports.

The young Portuguese star has been turning heads at Sporting Lisbon and he has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, who also left the Portuguese side for Manchester United as a teenager.

Arsenal has been keen to land him for some time, but the Gunners have been unable to reach an agreement over his transfer with the Portuguese side.

The report claims that Arsenal has made a bid of £18m and a second one of £29m for the 17-year-old and they have all been turned down by Sporting who insists that they want his full release clause paid.

His release clause currently stands at £41m, a fee that is too much for a player who is yet to break into the club’s first team.

The ongoing delay on the path of Arsenal to wrap up the transfer has opened the door for other teams to come in.

It claims that Chelsea and Manchester City are two English teams that might beat Arsenal to his signature.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are two other teams that have a significant interest in landing him for their side.