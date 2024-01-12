Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is facing competition from Chelsea in the pursuit of Amadou Onana from Everton. The midfielder has been showcasing his talent with impressive performances for the Toffees, establishing himself as one of the top players in his position in the Premier League.

Onana is recognised for his box-to-box abilities and is seen as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey at the Emirates. However, Mirror Football reports that Chelsea has expressed interest in signing the midfielder, presenting a challenge to Arsenal in securing his signature.

Despite Chelsea’s significant midfield signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia during the summer for around 200 million euros, they still perceive a need for reinforcements in their midfield, with Onana being considered a potential solution.

While both clubs are vying for Onana, Arsenal’s stronger performance in the current season could influence his decision in favour of the Gunners over Chelsea.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is one of the few players we can sign in the Premier League who could replace Partey.

The former Lille man is such a delight to watch in games and certainly has to play for a bigger club shortly.

We have to make contact with his entourage now and try to convince them to choose us in the summer.

