Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid star

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Arda Guler, although Real Madrid have so far been unwilling to allow the midfielder to leave. The Turkish international finds himself in a situation comparable to the one Martin Odegaard experienced before his move to north London transformed his career. That parallel has strengthened Arsenal’s belief that they could provide Guler with the platform he needs to become a key figure once again.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a strong admirer of Guler’s qualities and sees him as a player who could thrive within Arsenal’s system. The club believe they can help him rediscover his importance within a competitive side, particularly given their recent success in developing technically gifted midfielders. Their interest has remained consistent despite Madrid’s previous resistance to any discussions.

Changing Circumstances at Real Madrid

When Xabi Alonso was in charge, Real Madrid made it clear that Guler was not for sale. During a period when Jude Bellingham was sidelined through injury, Guler featured more regularly and appeared to be carving out a role for himself. However, Bellingham remains Madrid’s primary attacking midfielder, and his return has seen Guler spend increasing amounts of time on the bench.

This shift has reopened the possibility of a move away from Spain, encouraging Arsenal to renew their efforts. The Gunners believe the current situation presents an opportunity to convince the player that a change of clubs could benefit his development and career trajectory.

Competition From Chelsea

Arsenal are not alone in monitoring the situation. According to Shoot UK, Chelsea has also entered the race for Guler’s signature. The report suggests the Blues have been tracking his progress closely and are now waiting for the right signal before making a formal move. Their interest adds another layer of competition to an already complex transfer situation.

Despite this, Arsenal remain confident in their position. They believe their recent history of revitalising players in similar circumstances, combined with Arteta’s clear vision for Guler, could give them an edge. If the midfielder decides that the time has come to leave Madrid, the Gunners feel well placed to persuade him that north London is the ideal destination to fulfil his potential and re-establish himself as a central figure in a top side.