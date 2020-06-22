Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for soon-to-be free agent

Chelsea has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Layvin Kurzawa, according to French outlet Soccerlink.

The PSG defender will be a free agent at the end of this season after he allowed his contract to run down.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him for some time now as Mikel Arteta looks to make free and bargain signings when the transfer window reopens.

The Spaniard would be happy to land a huge talent like Kurzawa for free, but he won’t be allowed to land the former Monaco man just like that.

SoccerLink is claiming that Chelsea has also entered the race for the left-back. It claims that Frank Lampard considers him an alternative to Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell will cost the Blues a good amount of money and because of that, they are giving special priorities to the signing of Kurzawa.

Kurzawa has been at PSG since 2015 and he has won several trophies at the Parc des Princes.

His addition to the Arsenal dressing room would mean that the Gunners now have yet another experienced player in their ranks and he might even bring more winning mentality to Mikel Arteta’s side.

It remains unclear what Arteta would do with his other left-backs if he lands Kurzawa.