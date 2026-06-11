Chelsea joins Arsenal in the race for young attacking midfielder

Arda Guler has long been considered the next Real Madrid player Arsenal would love to add to their squad, but the Gunners now face competition from Chelsea for his signature, according to Fichajes. Guler struggled for consistent game time under two different managers at Madrid last season, and he now has to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho.

The Turkiye international could be one of the stars of the World Cup, and Arsenal have maintained their interest in him. However, the report claims Xabi Alonso has asked Chelsea to sign the midfielder. The former midfielder coached Guler at Madrid last season and wants them to continue working together at Chelsea, which is why he has asked his new employers to add him to their squad.

Arsenal stance on Guler

Arsenal have been closely monitoring Guler’s situation, although interest in his signature is believed to have cooled in recent weeks. The Gunners still regard him as a talented option for the future, but their current squad already includes several attacking midfielders competing for similar roles. Despite this, Arsenal could become serious contenders again if they believe there is a realistic opportunity to negotiate a deal with Real Madrid and beat Chelsea to his signature. The club remain alert to developments as the transfer situation evolves.

Potential Premier League battle

The potential battle between Arsenal and Chelsea adds another layer of complexity to Guler’s future. Both clubs are monitoring the player as they consider long-term reinforcements in attacking positions. Arsenal may be viewed as an attractive destination given their recent success, having won the league crown and reached the Champions League final. However, Guler would still face strong competition for regular minutes if he joined the Gunners, as they already possess several established attacking midfielders in their squad. His decision could ultimately depend on where he sees the clearest pathway to consistent playing time.

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