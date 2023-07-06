Chelsea reportedly keen on signing Folarin Balogun – Should Arsenal sell?

It seems to be common knowledge nowadays that Mikel Arteta is willing to sell Folarin Balogun this summer as the youngster has indicated that he wants to continue getting first team football, which he is very unlikely to do at Arsenal, with Jesus and Nketiah in front of him in the pecking order and now the new arrival of Kai Havertz which could also hinder his progress.

The 20-year-old striker’s impressive skills and potential have made him a highly sought-after talent, with footballtransfers now saying Chelsea are expressing interest in securing his services.

Yes we know that they have just sold us Havertz, but Arsenal now faces a crucial decision regarding Balogun’s future. They must carefully assess the impact he could have on the team’s success, both in the immediate term and in the long run, and the big danger is that he continues his rapid development at Stamford Bridge instead and we could end up with serious egg on our faces.

Balogun’s goal-scoring prowess and technical proficiency make him an asset that could potentially contribute significantly to Arsenal’s aspirations for silverware. The club must weigh these potential benefits against the risks of letting go of a promising young talent, which could potentially deprive them of a future star. The management must make a calculated judgment regarding Balogun’s worth to the team and the consequences of his departure before selling him to a rival, especially our very noisy London neighbours.

One good thing is that Chelsea’s interest could help to drive up Balogun’s Transfer fee, but surely we won’t end up letting him cross London, will we?

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…