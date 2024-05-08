Chelsea keeps wantaway Arsenal man on their summer shopping list

Aaron Ramsdale may not have to move too far when he leaves Arsenal, as Chelsea remains firmly in the running to sign the goalkeeper.

The Blues first showed interest in him when he was dropped by Arsenal in favour of David Raya, and it seemed they would sign him in the last transfer window.

However, that move never materialised, and Ramsdale is considering other options as he is keen to become a first-choice goalkeeper again.

Arsenal has been impressed by Raya, so the Spaniard is set to stay as their first choice for the foreseeable future.

Mikel Arteta’s side has opened the door for Ramsdale to leave if a good offer arrives, and according to a report on Football Insider, Chelsea remains interested in signing him.

The Blues are looking to sign either Ramsdale or Jordan Pickford at the end of this season, so the Englishman may just make a short move across London to start a new chapter in his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale deserves to play often and we all agree to that, but he needs to be careful about his next move to avoid becoming a second choice at another club.

At Chelsea, he will also have to work hard and prove his worth before he can gain access to regular game time.

ADMIN COMMENT

