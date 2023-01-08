Chelsea know Arsenal is leading them in Mudryk race and want assurances

Chelsea has made an entrance into the race for Mykhailo Mudryk as Arsenal struggles to complete a transfer for the Ukrainian.

The attacker has been one of the finest players around for some time now and several clubs have an interest in adding him to the squad.

The youngster wants a move to Arsenal and has been flirting with the idea of turning out for Mikel Arteta’s side, which has encouraged them to keep chasing his signature.

However, after Shakhtar Donetsk rejected their offers for him, Chelsea joined the race and wanted to add him to their squad.

But it is hard for them because the 22-year-old wants a move to the Emirates and a report in the Daily Mail reveals they want assurances that he will consider them before making an approach.

Mudryk has been in superb form in the last year and he clearly can do a job for us if we add him to our squad.

The youngster also wants a move to the Emirates and that should make him ignore the interest of Chelsea.

What we need to do is to find enough money to make the move happen because he will pick us over Chelsea if we make the same offer for his signature.

