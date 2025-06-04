Chelsea launch £55m bid for Borussia Dortmund’s “electric” winger, as Arsenal circle

Borussia Dortmund’s rising star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about players in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old winger is reportedly on the radar of several European giants, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich all monitoring his situation closely.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, Chelsea are currently leading the charge and have reopened negotiations with Dortmund after failing to secure a deal in January. The Blues are understood to have tabled a £55 million offer as they attempt to bring the former academy player back to London.

Arsenal view Bynoe-Gittens as Nico Williams alternative

While Chelsea push hard to finalise a deal, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on developments. The Gunners are said to be considering Bynoe-Gittens as a possible alternative should their pursuit of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams fall through. The club has already accounted for Borussia Dortmund’s asking price, which is believed to fall between €50 million and €60 million.

Mikel Arteta’s interest in strengthening the wide areas is no secret, and Bynoe-Gittens’ pace, technical ability and versatility across the front line make him an attractive option. The young winger’s experience at the top level with Dortmund, despite his age, adds further appeal.

Competition intensifies across Europe

Arsenal and Chelsea are not the only Premier League clubs interested. Manchester City and Liverpool have also expressed admiration for the England youth international. Liverpool, in particular, are looking to inject fresh energy into their attack and see Bynoe-Gittens as a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have made contact in an attempt to keep the winger in the Bundesliga. The German champions are exploring ways to convince him to remain in Germany despite strong interest from England.

A final decision on Bynoe-Gittens’ future is expected in the coming days, as the battle for his signature heats up across Europe.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…