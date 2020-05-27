Chelsea launches transfer bid for Arsenal’s Championship target

Chelsea has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target, Said Benrahma.

The 24-year-old Brentford winger has been a long-term target of Arsenal and the Gunners did consider a move for him in the summer before they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

The Algerian has continued to shine for the Championship side and his fine form is one of the reasons why the Bees are pushing for a return to the Premier League via the playoffs.

He has scored ten goals and provided eight assists for Brentford this season and that has seen even more teams become interested in signing him.

A recent report from La Gazette du fennec is claiming that Chelsea has now joined Arsenal and Leicester City in pursuing a deal for the winger.

The report further claims that the Blues have done better than his other suitors by opening talks with the player over a potential transfer in the summer.

Arsenal could be welcoming a number of players in the summer and a winger would be a nice addition.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to land Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer, but they have had to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left-wing this season which could change if they sell the striker.