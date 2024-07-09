Chelsea leading Arsenal in race to sign 22 year old Bundesliga forward

Arsenal is set to miss out on signing Karim Adeyemi as Chelsea steps up their interest in the attacker.

Adeyemi has been one of the finest attackers in European football over the last few seasons and has performed well at Borussia Dortmund.

The attacker was pivotal as BVB reached the final of the Champions League last season and has remained in fine form for them.

Several clubs, including Arsenal, want to add his pace and trickery to their squad, but the Gunners do not currently lead the race for his signature.

An exclusive report on Caught Offside claims Chelsea is leading the race for his signature and is looking to make an opening bid soon.

They are looking to steal a march on Arsenal and other suitors, including Liverpool, who want to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adeyemi has been one of the finest attackers in Europe so far and has done a fantastic job of ensuring that BVB stays competitive.

The Germans are delighted to have him in their squad, but they might be open to his departure before next season starts.

Chelsea’s interest means we face paying a huge fee for his signature if we become serious about signing him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…