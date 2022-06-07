Chelsea looking to beat Arsenal to midfielder with swap offer

Chelsea are set to offer Juventus Time Werner as part of a deal to bring Arthur Melo to Stamford Bridge, a player who Arsenal attempted to sign previously.

The Gunners have been looking at ways that they can improve their midfield in recent windows, and we are claimed to have failed in an attempt to bring the Brazilian in on loan in January.

We are claimed to have retained that interest ahead of the summer window, and are considering returning with another effort to bring the former Barcelona star to the Emirates.

We may well have just fallen behind in the race for his signature however after Chelsea supposedly readied a bid to offer Timo Werner’s services to Juventus, as reported by CalcioMercato, with the Old Lady currently short of options in that area of the side with Paulo Dybala set to leave on a free transfer, and both of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean currently on loan, with the former likely to play elsewhere next term.

I hope this report proves to be true. Not only do I not want Arthur to come to north London, but I think Chelsea would be silly to let Timo Werner go. I know he hasn’t been as prolific as they had hoped, but his hard work has helped them to win plenty since his arrival, and think he still has more to come. Arthur surely can’t be considered an improvement on any of Jorginho, Kovacic or Kante either, so I struggle to understand how this could be true.

Am I alone in thinking that Arthur Melo isn’t as good as he is reported in the press?

Patrick

